KPMG in India and Cisco collaborate to accelerate customers’ digital transformation

KPMG and Cisco, announced a strategic alliance to provide organisations in India with a broad range of services to help navigate complex business challenges and accelerate digital transformation.

Today, businesses are rethinking their IT strategy and increasingly looking at more integrated and holistic frameworks based on business outcomes for faster and data-driven decision-making, in addition to higher performance and return on investment. By combining KPMG India’s business knowledge and Cisco’s technological expertise, the strategic alliance will look to identify an effective combination of products and services that seamlessly integrate into their customers’ IT architectures. The collaboration will also engender relevant and effective solutions in cybersecurity, 5G, network transformation, cloud transformation, contact centre, digital experience monitoring, and full stack observability, among others, to help customers enhance their digital agility and competitiveness.

“Together with Cisco, we aim to help our clients accelerate digital transformation in areas of 5G and cybersecurity and other allied areas. This alliance will give both firms access to complementary skillsets and an expanded market opportunity. As we look to help customers identify, understand, address, and overcome the complex business challenges that arise when embracing new technology, our alliance will act as beacon of trust complemented with trustworthy technology” said Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG in India “Our goal is to help clients in their journey, towards becoming cost efficient and profitable while ensuring the necessary agility needed to achieve their business objectives.” added Nagporewalla

Akhilesh Tuteja, Partner and Head, Clients and Markets, KPMG in India said “Today businesses are looking for solutions that are simple, easy to deploy, agile and future ready. Not just that, they need to leap-frog from their current legacy business to new models enabled by cloud and powered by disruptive technologies. For the same they would need access to a diverse set of external skills and expertise from across the vendor ecosystem. The alliance between KPMG in India and Cisco will aim to help businesses understand the impact of digital on their strategy, products, services, customers, and employees, and assist in unlocking maximum value to gain competitive advantage. Through the alliance, businesses can look at rapidly leveraging the complementary skills of KPMG in India and Cisco to navigate their digital transformation journey, enhance client value, and help clients mitigate challenges that come with legacy transition.”

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC said “As a digital-first India takes shape, the promise of technology has never been so clear. As new use cases continue to emerge, customers today are asking for solutions that are not only digital; they must also be secure, intelligent, and sustainable. To foster customer success and unlock possibilities in the new world, we are delighted to partner with KPMG in India. Together we will provide solutions with the simplicity, agility, and resiliency businesses require to power an inclusive and sustainable future for all.’’

Panish PK, Managing Director, Partner Business Group, Cisco India and SAARC said “As technology fuels how we live, work, consume and connect, digital experiences have become a critical customer touchpoint. We are excited to partner with KPMG in India to provide solutions that not only navigate the complexities of today’s digital landscape but also pave the way for a resilient future. With a focus on emerging technologies such as 5G, network transformation, observability, and cybersecurity, we aim to empower our customers with the tools they need to unlock new opportunities in the digital-first world and enhance their competitiveness in the global market.”

