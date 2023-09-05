Adobe Express enables creativity and digital skills for millions of students and educators across India

Adobe announced a partnership with India’s Ministry of Education to revolutionize creative expression in classrooms using Adobe Express. Through Adobe Express-based curriculum, training and certification, the new creativity and digital literacy initiative will impact 20 million students and 500,000 educators across India by 2027, to help foster new collaboration, communication, and creative skills within the classroom. Express, the AI-first, all-in-one content creation app, is continuing to empower and inspire the next generation of creators, marketers, data scientists and business leaders, enabling them to first succeed in school, and then enter the workforce with competitive advantages.

The partnership was announced at a signing ceremony led by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Honourable Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, during the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in India.

“In the time of digitisation, new ideas, new innovation and creativity, this partnership is going to create a new standard and benchmark for students.”, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Honourable Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. “I congratulate the entire education ecosystem for having a collaborative MoU with an important multinational and global company, who with its knowledge and capacity will go beyond.”

“Digital and creative literacy are foundational skills in bringing ideas to life. At Adobe, it is our mission to make our technology accessible to everyone. Over the years, Adobe’s creativity and digital skilling programs have touched the lives of millions of students across India, and we are excited to further our impact with the launch of this new program”, said Prativa Mohapatra, VP & MD, Adobe India. “With ground-breaking generative AI at the core of Express, we’re excited to empower India’s classrooms with the latest technology to revolutionize how students and educators can use creativity to turn ideas into stunning content.”

“Adobe is committed to empowering the next generation of workforce-bound students with the tools and skills needed to succeed in an increasingly digital and AI experiences world,” said Mala Sharma, VP & GM, Global Education and Adobe Express, Adobe. “Digital literacy is a core tenet at Adobe and our partnership with India’s Ministry of Education is another important step in our longstanding commitment to education and empowering India’s students to make an impact in the world.”

Adobe Express Creativity and Digital Literacy Initiative for India

Partnership with Ministry of Education (Department of School Education and Literacy, and Department of Higher Education) will provide K-12 schools across the country with free access to Adobe Express Premium, and professional development of educators

Curriculum, training and certification based on Adobe Express tools and capabilities will be rolled out to empower students and educators with topics covering creativity, generative AI, design, animation, video and other emerging technologies

20 million students in K-12 schools across India will use Express, the AI-first, all-in-one, quick and easy content creation app with generative AI capabilities, to express themselves by creating content like posters, animated videos, web pages, PDFs and more

500,000 Educators in schools and higher education institutions will be upskilled to use Express for creating digital learning content for classrooms and enabling creative skills among students

Educators will receive Adobe Creative Educators certification upon completion of training

The new initiative aims to empower students with the tools and resources to develop future-ready skills on creativity, critical thinking, communication and collaboration, and empower educators with critical skills required to inspire creative classrooms.

Today, Adobe Express is being used by millions of users globally and adoption is accelerating in India. The innovations in Express bring the power and precision of Adobe’s popular photo, design, video, document and generative AI tools into a new AI-first, all-in-one editor, making tasks like creating stunning social video content, touching up images, importing, editing and decorating PDFs, designing engaging book reports and resumes, and more.

Earlier in 2022, Adobe joined hands with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to empower 75,000 faculty in 10,000 higher education institutes with access to Express. Since starting operations in India in 1997, Adobe has made investments aimed at enabling creativity and digital skills among students in India and has been working with schools and higher education institutions to develop curricula that integrate Adobe products with digital literacy and creativity in classrooms. In addition, Adobe has offered educators the opportunity to access the Adobe Education Exchange, which has over 1 million members (including 60K+ teachers from India) and contains activities, self-paced workshops, and lessons that use Adobe tools. As part of Adobe’s ongoing commitment to education, the company also has a partnership with industry body NASSCOM to further strengthen the foothold of skilling on ‘Future Skills Prime’ program.