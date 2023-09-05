Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Coherent to establish its center of excellence in Chennai

Coherent to establish its center of excellence in Chennai

News
By Express Computer
0 18

Coherent Corp. entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu and IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) to establish its first-of-its-kind global Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE will be set up in the IITMRP campus at Taramani and will focus on research and development (R&D) of products and services for lasers, optical networking components and systems, EV batteries and compound semiconductor devices, for the rapidly growing markets underpinned by mobile, intelligent, and electric applications.

Coherent Corp., headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania (U.S.), is a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has R&D, manufacturing, sales, and distribution facilities in over 130 locations across over 20 countries.

The government of Tamil Nadu, having identified the strategic importance of a collaboration with Coherent, engaged in discussions with Coherent including between Dr. T R B Rajaa, the Honorable Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO of Coherent Corp.

The thriving innovation ecosystem at IITMRP built under the able leadership of Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala and the abundance of cutting-edge engineering talent in the state are key drivers of Coherent’s decision to set up its first global center of excellence in Tamil Nadu.

“We are glad that Coherent Corp., a company that plays an important role in the semiconductor value chain, has chosen Tamil Nadu for its first global Center of Excellence (CoE). Our discussions in the US with a delegation led by Dr. Vincent Mattera, CEO, Coherant Corp. has borne fruit now. We are also happy that this is their first direct investment in India in laser applications. The combination of the State’s vibrant business ecosystem, unparalleled talent pool and presence of pioneering academic institutions makes Tamil Nadu a destination of choice for companies like Coherent. I am sure that Dr. Mattera will identify the true potential of Tamil Nadu and invest substantially more in the state and help us make Tamil Nadu the R&D capital of India.” said Dr. T R B Rajaa, Honorable Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, government of Tamil Nadu.

“R&D to scaled commercialisation, innovation, and nurturing young talent are the objectives of IITMRP. Joint collaboration with Coherent, with its focus on materials, networking, and lasers for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets, will immensely benefit the IITM and IITMRP community. We will like them to set up manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. We will make this possible.” said Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IITM Research Park.

“India represents many areas of opportunity for our company,” said Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, for Coherent. “India is a rapidly growing market for Coherent Corp with an almost $2 billion TAM growing at a 40% CAGR over the next five years. It is a great base for our manufacturing operations and an ideal hub for our R&D activities. With this significant investment, the Center of Excellence signals our commitment to partner with India and invest in Indian talent to establish and grow cutting-edge technology in the country. The availability of talent and the plug-and-play research park, which provides us the opportunity to work with world-class facilities, were primary considerations in selecting Chennai, and we are excited to be here.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image