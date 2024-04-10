Adobe introduces next-gen Frame.io to accelerate content workflow and collaboration

Today, Adobe introduced the all-new Frame.io V4, a flexible, fast, and intuitive creative collaboration platform that streamlines and simplifies workflows across content creation and production. As teams and organisations race to meet the accelerating demand for video content, creatives, and stakeholders at all stages of development are slowed down by disconnected tools and systems. Frame.io V4 is designed to meet the complex needs of creative teams delivering personalised content at scale by centralising feedback, helping to reduce rounds of revisions, and accelerating the delivery of media assets. The next generation of Frame.io, announced ahead of the 2024 NAB Show, will begin to roll out today in beta for Frame.io Free and Pro customers, and is planned to launch later this year for Team and Enterprise customers.

With all-new workflow management capabilities, anchored by a dynamic metadata framework and smart folder system called Collections, V4 introduces a cloud-based platform that is fully customisable, powerful, and flexible enough to facilitate any creative workflow for video and beyond. File transfer, media asset review and approval, sharing, and presentations have undergone a complete transformation in V4, offering users a more powerful and intuitive platform for their most demanding creative projects.

“As the demand for all content types – from video and images to design and documents – continues to skyrocket, the needs of Frame.io’s community have evolved. Companies, brands and individuals all need one unified platform that streamlines how teams and stakeholders come together to ideate, collaborate, and create, no matter the creative project,” said Emery Wells, Co-Founder of Frame.io and Vice President, Creative Product Group at Adobe.

With all-new capabilities that achieve clear, centralised feedback, fewer revisions, and faster delivery of media assets, V4 is a game-changer for all creatives and production teams – offering the space for greater focus to deliver their best work.



Simplifying complex collaboration workflows across the content creation lifecycle

Frame.io V4’s new design and performance supports every step of the content creation lifecycle, across disciplines – serving a broader range of creative professionals to deliver efficient, end-to-end project orchestration, from workflow management to creative review, approval, sharing, and presentation. New capabilities offer users a more powerful and intuitive platform for the most demanding creative projects, enabling richer, more expressive feedback, and tighter review loops.

Workflow management: V4 offers an all-new metadata framework, transforming how users interact with assets: Instead of relying solely on a rigid folder structure, users can now tag, organise, and view their media based on how their teams work. V4 also introduces Collections, a flexible, real-time, and saved view of assets that allows users to dynamically select, filter, group, and sort their media using metadata. Additionally, later this year, Frame.io will be natively integrated with Workfront, enabling a new unified review and approval workflow that can streamline collaboration between cross-functional teams.

Creative review and approval: V4 features a unified and redesigned player architecture to deliver a beautiful immersive media viewing experience with consistent controls across multiple file types. Users will experience more and better ways to share feedback, including an entirely overhauled commenting system that includes over a dozen new features.

Sharing and presentation: V4 consolidates sharing and presentation workflows, delivering a more fluid experience for users to browse, preview, and customise – all from a single view.