Top global systems integrators (GSIs) convene for the 1st edition of ManageEngine’s GSI summit

ManageEngine , a division of Zoho Corp conducted the first edition of its GSI Summit, where over 170 representatives from more than 20 GSIs convened at the company’s headquarters in Chennai. This first-of-its-kind event focused on discussing the challenges and solutions of the modern-day digital enterprise.

At this event, the leadership team at ManageEngine emphasised the company’s focus on fostering strategic partnerships with GSIs to drive mutual growth and success in today’s rapidly evolving IT landscape. In his keynote, Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Zoho Corp.—a bootstrapped company with an annual revenue of over USD one billion—took the attendees on a growth and development journey of ManageEngine as a flagship division of Zoho Corp.

He emphasised on the need for organisations to embrace digital transformation, especially during a period laden with economic uncertainties and challenges. He highlighted the inventiveness and research-driven approach of Zoho Corp., made possible by the nation’s large pool of IT talent, which in turn gives it the advantage to develop cutting-edge solutions for the problems that businesses around the world confront.

The world is witnessing an unexpected pace for digital transformation, and as IT and business solution providers, we feel the need to stay on top of these challenges now more than ever. While businesses across the globe are faced with new investment propositions to enhance digital infrastructures every single day, it has now become a top imperative to assess and invest in solutions that provide maximum value, said Promoth Kumar Krishna Pillai, VP of global sales and channels for ManageEngine. At this crucial juncture, it is important to show our readiness to work amidst a sea of challenges and to enable enterprises to control all aspects of their digital workplace, workloads, and workforce.

Over 170 top-executives from the GSI ecosystem participated in this event, including Deloitte India, Tata Consultancy Services, LTI Mindtree, TechMahindra, Wipro Limited, Accenture, DXC Technologies and PwC India, to name a few. The two-day event kicked off with an Awards Ceremony hosted by ManageEngine, wherein SIs were awarded based on categories such as Partner of the Year, Delivery Excellence, and Managed Services Partner of the Year, among a few others.

Talking about the importance of their commitment to fostering strategic alliances, Vivek Belgavi, Partner and Leader, Alliances and Ecosystems at PwC India, said Building a robust ecosystem of strategic alliances is paramount in our mission to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients. By forging strong partnerships with Zoho Corp., we not only expand our capabilities but also create synergistic opportunities to address the complex IT infrastructure challenges faced by organisations today.

Shivendra Singh, Partner-One Consulting, Zoho Alliance Lead, PwC India, added I firmly believe that our strategic alliance with Zoho Corp. is instrumental in our mission to deliver exceptional value and outcomes for our clients. By collaborating closely with Zoho Corp’s ManageEngine, we combine our consulting expertise with cutting-edge technology solutions to address the most pressing challenges facing organisations today. It enables us to offer comprehensive, tailored solutions that drive digital transformation, enhance operational

efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities.

ManageEngine plans to conduct this event annually to reinforce its commitment to empowering its partners to navigate the various requirements and complexities of the current digital age.