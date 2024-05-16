Infosys and SAP Emarsys collaborate to deliver enhanced personalised omnichannel experience for clients

Infosys announced that it is collaborating with SAP Emarsys, a cloud-based, omnichannel customer engagement platform, to empower businesses to address the growing need for omnichannel customer engagement. The collaboration will help enterprises create high impact marketing campaigns to boost revenue growth and customer experience by leveraging Emarsys’ customer engagement platform and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey.

Through this collaboration enterprises will be able to orchestrate complex industry-specific cross-channel marketing campaigns, reach customers in real-time, and drive customer loyalty through personalisation. By harnessing AI capabilities of the platform and Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies, businesses can unlock the value of data from across organizational silos to enable data driven insights and predictive analytics to boost revenue growth. Additionally, the synergy between Infosys and SAP Emarsys will enable clients to get a 360-degree view of campaigns and blend digital channels with in-store experiences to create seamless customer experiences for an immersive and interactive brand experience.

Aaron Bradley, Vice President Experience, Technology & GTM Innovation at Wella Company, commented, “We are pleased to be working with Infosys to create a superior, agile, and scalable digital capability using Emarsys to blend digital channels. This collaboration with Infosys has helped to accelerate our digital transformation in our Digital Marketing operations and facilitating our push towards innovation to deliver engaging shopping experiences across multiple touchpoints.”

Brian Falzone, Chief Operations Officer, SAP Emarsys, said, “Our collaboration with Infosys will supercharge customer engagement and the way our customers leverage data to make strategic decisions. With Infosys’ expertise connecting integrated marketing solutions to maximize revenue through personalization, innovation will continue to remain at the forefront for our customers.”

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with SAP Emarsys to bring groundbreaking omnichannel marketing solutions to our customers. We look forward to helping businesses streamline their marketing processes, seamlessly blending digital channels and creating a new era of customer engagement and generating faster insights across customer life cycle.”