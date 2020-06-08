Aeris And Eblu Partnership Completes One Year

Read Article

To support the endeavour of employing BPL communities and promoting a cleaner means of mobility solution, Aeris Communications, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for enterprises, today announced a successful one-year partnership with Eblu.

Throughout the last year, with the help of Aeris technology, Eblu drove its mission to provide clean mobility solutions by offering e-rickshaws on lease for a tenure of 1,000 days. It also provided an e-rental model that eased the process of renting the vehicle without physically being present. In the past year, this partnership successfully delivered around 450 vehicles to 28 dealers in 28 cities and 06 states in India. Massive self-employment has been possible in rural and suburban areas like- Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The Aeris Smart Fleet platform has proved to be a game-changer for Eblu.

Besides providing employment opportunities, this partnership lays emphasis on driving society towards cleaner surroundings. Many social groups and activists have turned the attention towards vehicles that vehemently pollute the environment. Unlike many of those vehicles, these e-rickshaws run on lithium-ion batteries, which are non-polluting and a great alternative as a clean way to commute. This partnership is expected to see expansion in more states in the coming time.

Talking about the partnership, Sameer Mahapatra, Country Manager, and VP Sales in India & SAARC at Aeris Communications said, “We are delighted on the completion of this year-long partnership with Eblu and in contributing towards the employment generation of multiple BPL families. This collaboration also brings a high degree of technology integration on the table, which will help in real-time vehicle tracking and that too in the two & three wheeler automobile segment “.

Adding to the partnership, Siddharth Agrawal , Managing director at Eblu said, “It is a pleasure to be working with Aeris on this journey towards a better mobility solution for society. We look forward to many such successful years ahead with our affordable and environment-friendly e-rental model fused with the purpose built and affordable IoT technology, solutions and services from Aeris”.

The unparalleled Smart Fleet platform by Aeris has provided the much-required feature richness along with security entablements to prevent theft and misuse. Aeris IoT solution also provides an app for the driver to continuously track the vehicle. Also, the financing for this product has been made easy by a small payment for 1000 days. During this time, the overall servicing of the vehicle is handled by the company and after this period, the vehicle is transferred in the customer’s name.





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]