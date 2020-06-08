Collaboration Between Infosys And Celonis To Transform ERP Modernization

Read Article

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced their global partnership with Celonis, a market leader in AI-enhanced process mining and process excellence software, to transform ERP modernization and business process optimization. This new partnership will enable customers to embark on long term transformation projects with significant operational savings, overcoming challenges typically associated with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy and homegrown systems, and operational silos that threaten digital transformation agendas.

Together, Infosys and Celonis will enable enterprise customers to meet their digital needs by helping them to scale the adoption of SAP S/4HANA and SaaS platforms. Leveraging Celonis’ unique capabilities, Infosys will drive business excellence and improve productivity through automation and building cutting-edge technology platforms.

Dinesh Rao, EVP and Global Head, Enterprise Application Services, Infosys said, “In current times, business resilience is the most pressing need for organizations as they navigate the present landscape as well as prepare for future disruption. Digitizing the core will be a key element for enterprises and Infosys’ industry-leading Digital Process Automation expertise together with Celonis’ unique AI capabilities, will be the catalyst for ERP modernization and business process optimization. We are confident that our expertise in enterprise system management, AI and data-driven approach will help our clients take their digital transformation journey to its next phase.”

“The Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud combines real-time transactional data collection, business context, machine learning, and process automation to help customers make operations more frictionless, intelligent, and outcome-driven,” Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Celonis, Bastian Nominacher said. “With the Infosys partnership, customers will be able to manage variability across complex lines of business, technology across locations and languages, and for ERPs and BPO Transformation thereby reducing total costs of ownership. We are looking forward to building a global partnership with Infosys’ teams to drive frictionless technology and process excellence agendas for our customers.”





