Aeris Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab as a Technology Partner to Help Drive Early Adoption and Innovation of 5G Technology

Aeris, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), announced today that it has joined the newly launched, Seattle-based, 5G Open Innovation Lab, an ecosystem for developers, enterprises, carriers and technology leaders, focused on helping startups utilize 5G to develop new capabilities, use cases and market categories.

Aeris will share its deep technical knowledge, developed over 20+ years of experience deploying complex IoT programs for Fortune 500 companies, with Lab members looking to develop IoT applications and use cases employing 5G technology. The company will work closely with the Lab’s founding partners, including Intel, T-Mobile, and other partners, to help entrepreneurs and developers gain access to engineering, technology and industry insights that will enable the startup community.

“We’re delighted to be an inaugural technology partner with the 5G Open Innovation Lab, working with the Lab as a mentor and technical advisor,” said Syed Zaeem Hosain, co-founder and CTO of Aeris. “Aeris has already been active in supporting the low power LTE-M, WAN portion of 5G, enabling services like propane tank capacity monitoring, smart metering, and smart homes. Near term, these low-usage applications will be one of the drivers in expanding the use and deployment of 5G. But over the longer term, we expect significant growth to come from high-usage, low-latency applications such as autonomous cars and virtual reality. We look forward to working with the Lab on future applications incorporating IoT and 5G and to further realizing its potential.”

Unique to the Lab’s approach is its focus on unifying an independent ecosystem by bringing together technology, financial and community partners and forward-thinking customers from industries such as media and entertainment, transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare and retail.

“The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications,” said Jim Brisimitzis, Managing Partner of the 5G OI Lab. “This is not just any startup program. We are building a true partner ecosystem that will bring knowledge, resources and capital together to change the world in profound ways.”

