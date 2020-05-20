Microsoft confirms acquisition of RPA provider Softomotive

Read Article

Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Softomotive, creator of WinAutomation and leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) for an undisclosed sum.

Softomotive currently helps more than 9,000 global customers seamlessly automate business processes across legacy and modern desktop applications.

Together with Power Automate, WinAutomation will provide customers additional options for RPA desktop authoring so anyone can build a bot and automate Windows-based tasks, said Microsoft.

All existing Power Automate customers can immediately benefit from WinAutomation to automate legacy tasks in the cloud or on their desktops.

“This is available at no additional cost to customers with an RPA attended license in Power Automate. Power Automate users can now take automation one step further with a rich desktop-based authoring experience,” Microsoft said in a statement

The combined offering will also enable RPA connectivity to many new apps and services including SAP and traditional green-screen terminal applications.

Now, anyone can build RPA bots with our existing browser-based authoring app or through a new desktop app with WinAutomation.

Microsoft said it is also expanding the existing desktop automation experience with the addition of Softomotive’s robust set of connectors and applications, such as SAP, legacy terminal screens, Java, Citrix, and more.

“Customers can now execute multiple workflows and automations in parallel and on the same machine to reduce latency and improve the efficiency of their bots,” said the company.

Today, over 350,000 organizations use Microsoft Power Automate every month to improve their productivity.

