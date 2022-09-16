Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  After Divestment, HGS Healthcare Becomes Sagility, Unveils New Brand Identity

After Divestment, HGS Healthcare Becomes Sagility, Unveils New Brand Identity

News
By Express Computer
0 21

HGS Healthcare announced “Sagility” as its new brand identity. The company, a strategic partner for healthcare payers and providers provides industry-leading technology and transformation-driven BPM services. This enables healthcare businesses to deliver efficient and high-quality services to their members.

Speaking on the new brand identity, Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO of Sagility said “Sagility means wisdom in action”. In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare industry, our clients and potential clients need partners who are flexible, dynamic, and have deep expertise. Our decades of healthcare domain expertise, coupled with our responsiveness and agility, provide the right base to build on for the future. Sagility will build on this legacy and enhance its service offerings with Technology and Analytics, thereby enabling the company to offer hi-impact transformative solutions.”

“Members, patients, providers, and all healthcare constituents have long expected an enhanced user experience from their health insurance plan and healthcare provider,” added Gopalan. He further said that “Our deep domain expertise, automation, analytics-led transformation, BPaaS, and our back-office and clinical operations all help healthcare companies run their businesses more efficiently while helping them align more closely with their constituents.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Deliver exceptional customer experience at a click!
Register Now
close-image