After Divestment, HGS Healthcare Becomes Sagility, Unveils New Brand Identity

HGS Healthcare announced “Sagility” as its new brand identity. The company, a strategic partner for healthcare payers and providers provides industry-leading technology and transformation-driven BPM services. This enables healthcare businesses to deliver efficient and high-quality services to their members.

Speaking on the new brand identity, Ramesh Gopalan, Group CEO of Sagility said “Sagility means wisdom in action”. In today’s rapidly evolving healthcare industry, our clients and potential clients need partners who are flexible, dynamic, and have deep expertise. Our decades of healthcare domain expertise, coupled with our responsiveness and agility, provide the right base to build on for the future. Sagility will build on this legacy and enhance its service offerings with Technology and Analytics, thereby enabling the company to offer hi-impact transformative solutions.”

“Members, patients, providers, and all healthcare constituents have long expected an enhanced user experience from their health insurance plan and healthcare provider,” added Gopalan. He further said that “Our deep domain expertise, automation, analytics-led transformation, BPaaS, and our back-office and clinical operations all help healthcare companies run their businesses more efficiently while helping them align more closely with their constituents.”