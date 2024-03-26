AI can be used effectively in the Indian elections to pinpoint possible predictions and trend analysis with greater accuracy: Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and MD, Axis My India

With the upcoming 2024 elections in India, technology is poised to play a significant role in decoding and predicting the elections. It will offer valuable insights and simplify complexities, contributing to accurate predictions.

Says Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Axis My India, “The use of generative AI, ML and Big Data for analytics tools and market research techniques is gaining significance every day and bringing about a significant depth in data analysis for electoral numbers in India. The 2024 Indian general election, with over 97 crores voters, world’s biggest psephological challenge by far, it will set an example for all democratic nations of the world about the efficiency and critical usage of technology in predictive analysis.

The effective use of AI technology in the election era can pose a boon, as it can facilitate the complexities of Indian voters, with multi-regional, multi-lingual, and diverse cultural aspirations to pinpoint possible prediction and trend analysis with greater accuracy in the world’s largest democratic exercise. It is increasingly being used for summarizing reports and identifying key findings from spreadsheet data. Having said that a model is only as perfect as the data used to create the model. Every new game-changing technology demands caution. Technology will play a major role in evolving market research and data intelligence domains adopted in election processes and understanding the mood of the nation.”