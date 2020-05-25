AI-powered Recruitment Platform Skillate is Now Live on SAP® App Center

Read Article

Skillate today announced that its AI-powered Recruitment Platform is now available on SAP® App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Skillate integrates with the SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and Onboarding solutions and empowers the decision-making process in hiring.

Bipul Vaibhav, CEO and Co-Founder of Skillate, commented, ‘‘We are happy for our recruitment platform to integrate with SAP SuccessFactors solutions to save time and recruitment costs while offering a more transparent process for enterprises across sectors.”

This successful integration complements existing SAP SuccessFactors solutions on a global scale. Skillate’s proven services and solutions play an important role in supporting businesses that use SAP solutions so that they can focus on the business. This integration will also provide Skillate solutions with greater exposure to global companies and will play a critical role in its strategy of international expansion.

Skillate helps customers to reduce the cost of hiring, and the time it takes to hire, leading to more qualified candidates. Skillate’s recruitment platform is now available on SAP App Center with features like AI-based matching, state-of-the-art resume parser, intelligent chatbot, in-depth reports, and analytics. The company already boasts a client list of some of the biggest names in the market including Sopra Steria, Saint-Gobain, OYO Rooms, L&T Construction, L&T Financial Services and SoftwareAG.

At SAP App Center, businesses can discover approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that integrate with and extend SAP solutions. There, customers can find the SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. Find, try, buy, manage, and deploy SAP partner solutions digitally at www.sapappcenter.com.

Skillate is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications on top of SAP Cloud Platform, the market-leading platform-as-a-service offering from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.





