Airtel launches ‘work from home’ solution for businesses

Read Article

With work for home becoming the new normal for millions of Indian professionals amid COVID-19, Airtel Business, the B2B arm of telecom major Bharti Airtel, has launched enterprises-grade “[email protected]” solutions designed to enable employees to operate efficiently and securely from their homes.

Airtel [email protected] offers a range of connectivity options — wired and wireless, immersive collaboration tools, and security solutions that adhere to Indian regulatory norms.

“These are unprecedented times and businesses are adapting to the evolving environment with new way of working. For a large proportion of employees, working from their homes is set to become the new normal,” Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO-Airtel Business, said in a statement.

“Airtel [email protected] is yet another innovation to ensure that our B2B customers are able to empower their people with best-in-class connectivity and digital tools to drive business continuity,” Chitkara said.

The product comes in the form of essential and add-on bundles and allows businesses to customise their own plans.

It offers Airtel corporate broadband with speeds upto 1 gigabits per second (Gbps), the company said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]