Allen Career Institute launches its digital arm, Allen Digital Pvt Ltd (ADPL)

Allen Career Institute (ACI), a coaching for students in India, has announced its foray into ed-tech with the launch of its maiden digital arm, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd. The Company aims to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students in India and beyond, through their new digital venture.

With the belief that circumstances should not hinder a student’s career aspirations, Allen Career Institute is planning to work on how career coaching is imparted today with a blend of digital and offline learning options. Allen Digital will enable students throughout their preparation by providing mentor support, online and offline support, career counselling and psychological counselling. Additionally, with the launch of this platform, along with the flagship courses for IIT-JEE and NEET preparation, the Institute will also provide a curated range of non-science courses in short-term, long-term, workshops, and crash course formats.

Commenting on their foray into ed-tech space, Anand Maheshwari, Managing Director, Allen Digital Pvt. Ltd said, “Over the past three decades, Allen has emerged as the top destination for competitive examination preparations and has been continuously producing top results in these exams. Our proven pedagogy has held us in good stead with several students and parents approaching our centres in Kota and other locations year after year. In the current environment where options are plenty, but pedagogy has been questionable, we felt the need to extend our services to more students who are not in a position to relocate to avail our services. Additionally, the ubiquity of digital will allow us to achieve scale at a faster rate without having to compromise on the quality of teaching.”

Pankaj Agarwal, Vice President, Allen Career Institute said, “Building on our Institution’s core values, Allen Digital is dedicated to provide the best by offering academic excellence poured from the expert faculty and proven pedagogy on the state-of-art platform in order to bring the best results for our students. With the launch of this platform, we are also expanding our offering to reach more students whose aspirations are diverse and not limited to science alone.”