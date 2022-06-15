Johnson Controls inaugurates new OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad

Johnson Controls, a firm in sustainable buildings, has announced the official opening of its new, state-of-the-art, OpenBlue Innovation Centre for engineering and excellence in Hyderabad.

The Johnson Controls, OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad was inaugurated by K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana. Attendance included Dave Pulling, Vice President and General Manager, Global Security Products, Johnson Controls, Gopal Paripally, Global VP, Engineering and Technology, Johnson Controls, and Tazmin Pirani, Vice President, Global Engineering for Intrusion products, Johnson Controls.

“The establishment of the Johnson Controls OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, is significant for fostering critical innovation in sustainable technology for building security, and for the state’s efforts towards establishing itself as a hub for tech-innovation and talent in India,” said K. T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Commerce, and Information Technology, Telangana.

This centre, spread across 41,000 sq. ft. at the prestigious Gowra Fountainhead, HITEC city in Hyderabad, joins the existing network of OpenBlue Innovation Centres in India and further expands Johnson Controls presence in India. The current network already includes Innovation Centres in Pune, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Delhi, India. This OpenBlue Innovation Centre focuses on research and development for security products and is dedicated to transforming customer experiences using intelligent edge devices.

“By deploying new fifth wave technology advances in the form of IoT, AI and 5G, buildings will be reimagined to deliver on decarbonization, sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy goals while optimizing performance,” said Vijay Sankaran, Chief Technology Officer, Johnson Controls.

“Our vision for the new OpenBlue Innovation Centre in Hyderabad, India is to further strengthen Johnson Controls comprehensive buildings security portfolio,” said Dave Pulling, President and General Manager, Global Security Products, Johnson Controls.

Pulling adds, “The new OpenBlue Innovation Centre reinforces Johnson Controls commitment to innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings – to India, from India.”