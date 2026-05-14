AI has outpaced how engineering organisations measure developer productivity: Harness report

Harness released The State of Engineering Excellence 2026, a new study showing that AI coding tools have transformed the day-to-day work of software developers faster than the industry’s measurement frameworks can keep up. The result is a growing visibility gap: engineering organisations are reporting record productivity gains while simultaneously acknowledging they no longer have the right instruments to tell whether those gains are real — or what they’re costing.

The AI productivity paradox

Based on responses from 700 engineering practitioners and managers across the United States, the United Kingdom, India, France, and Germany, the report tells a complicated story. AI adoption is now the default in engineering organisations, and self-reported impact is overwhelmingly positive — but the cost is accumulating in places organisations aren’t watching.

Leaders are reporting big gains from AI. 89% of engineering leaders say developer productivity has improved since adopting AI coding tools, and 88% say developer satisfaction has improved.

Yet developers are spending more of their day on manual work. 81% say developers spend more time in code review since adopting AI coding tools, with 28% reporting a significant increase of more than 30%.

And nearly a third of that work isn’t tracked anywhere. Organisations estimate approximately 31% of developer time is now consumed by invisible work like reviewing AI-generated code, fixing bugs, and context switching between tools.

“AI coding is the first technology shift in modern software that has changed not just what developers build, but how they spend their hours,” said Trevor Stuart, SVP and General Manager at Harness. “Cloud and the internet were infrastructure revolutions layered underneath the developer. AI is reshaping the developer’s job entirely, and the measurement frameworks that the industry has relied on for the past decade weren’t built for this new unit of work.”

Metrics that don’t match the work

The clearest sign that legacy frameworks aren’t keeping pace is the contradiction in the data:

Leaders trust metrics that miss the basics. 89% say their current metrics accurately reflect AI’s impact, yet 94% say key factors, including tech debt, validation time, and developer burnout, are missing from those same metrics. And only 6% believe the frameworks they have today can fix it.

The biggest AI challenge is measurement itself. When asked to name the single biggest challenge, the top answers are all visibility problems: measuring true productivity impact (26%), maintaining code quality with AI (24%), and proving ROI to leadership (18%).

“Engineering leaders are being asked to make multi-year AI investment decisions using dashboards built for a different era of software development,” Stuart added. “At Harness, we’re focused on giving teams visibility into both sides of AI — the code it generates and the cost that comes with it.”

Developers don’t trust how AI metrics will be used

Even as productivity dashboards show green, developers are uneasy about how that data will be used. Part of the problem is structural: measurement systems are most often built top-down by leadership, without structured input from the practitioners being measured. When frameworks reflect only the leadership view, they systematically undercount the pressures developers are actually experiencing.

The perception gap is wide. Managers are nearly four times more likely than practitioners to report no concerns about how AI productivity data might be used to evaluate them (15% vs. 4%).

Fear of surveillance is widespread. 54% fear individual performance evaluations based on AI data. In addition, 46% of respondents cite struggling with pressure to work faster than is sustainable, and the same share report privacy or surveillance concerns.

Developers want a say in how they’re measured. 55% want a clear separation between improvement data and performance evaluation, 50% want transparency about what’s being measured, and 49% want to be involved in defining the metrics themselves.

What engineering leaders should measure now

The frameworks engineering organisations rely on — velocity, DORA, cycle time, developer experience surveys — still work. They just weren’t designed for what AI has changed about the work itself.

To capture AI’s benefits without missing its costs, Harness recommends that engineering organisations: