Amway digitises warehouse management across India

Cognizant completed the technology consolidation and modernization of 28 of Amway’s warehouses in India, in eight months. The new processes, systems and automation have enabled significant productivity increases, enhanced visibility to inventory and optimized warehouse operations.

By Express Computer
Cognizant announced the implementation of a supply chain transformation program for Amway India, one of the country’s largest direct selling FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies.

“In line with our global objective of growth as a digitally-enabled business with a superior customer experience, we are investing in modernizing our supply chain to better meet a changing business environment,” said Diptarag Bhattacharjee, Chief Operating Officer, Amway India. “We are pleased to collaborate with Cognizant for enabling the organizational and technology changes in our warehouse operations.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Amway India on an initiative that is helping them transform their reputed brand. Our global experience in automation and supply chain management, combined with deep expertise in the retail and consumer goods industries enabled us to successfully implement a state of the art warehouse management system for Amway India,” said Narayan Iyer, Cognizant’s Vice President, India and Middle East.


