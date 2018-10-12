BNY Mellon Names Bhargavi Nuvvula to Lead Corporate Technology

BNY Mellon announced Bhargavi Nuvvula to be the lead for its Corporate Technology organization. Nuvvula will be based in Pune, India and report to Nitin Chandel, Head of BNY Mellon Technology, India.

The appointment of Nuvvula, based in Pune, as the global lead for a key portfolio of technology assets and teams, is another signal showcasing the shift and evolution of BNY Mellon Technology India from a remote technology provider to one of several top talent technology hubs located around the globe.

Nuvvula is a senior business executive with more than 20 years of results-driven experience with major global brands and leading global teams in solving complex business problems amidst complexity and ambiguity. Good-naturedly known as the “chief disrupter,” Nuvvula has infused her and her teams’ work with positive turbulence and product thinking in creating a track record of innovation and transformation.

“Bhargavi is a proven leader in the technology sector who will further strengthen the caliber of our talent and team in India,” said Chandel. “She has also been a strong voice and advocate in encouraging women in technology. This passion will complement and support our priority for fostering diversity throughout our technology organization in India.”

Nuvvula joins BNY Mellon from American Express India, where she was Head of Technology. Earlier in her career, she held senior technology roles at Amazon and Microsoft. She is currently working toward completion of a PhD, with a concentration in computer science, from JNTU Hyderabad; earned a master’s degree, with a major in electrical engineering, from Texas A&M University in the US; and earlier, earned a bachelor of science, with a major in electrical and electronics engineering, from Jawaharal Nehru Technological University.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]