Anunta named winner of VMware 2021 APJ Partner Digital Transformation Award

Anunta named winner of VMware 2021 APJ Partner Digital Transformation Award

By Express Computer
Anunta has announced that it has been named the APJ winner of the Partner Digital Transformation Award, part of the 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards program. This award recognises Anunta for delivering VMware solutions that help customers move to modern, cloud centric architectures and advancing the customer’s digital transformation journey. The award acknowledges Anunta’s exceptional innovations in designing end user focused Desktop as a Service (DaaS) offerings for the customers globally. 

“In 2020, we learned the importance of digital transformation and the power of the cloud to make businesses more resilient to sudden market changes. Our partners delivered extraordinary results as businesses had to move with speed to reinvent and fortify their systems in the face of a rapidly changing environment. From reducing capital expenditures,       modernising services and minimising carbon footprints, our partners were on point this year to making a difference for our customers,” said Uma Thana Balasingam, Vice President, Partner and Commercial Organisation, APJ, VMware. 

“Anunta has been closely working with VMware for many years to provide new age and customised DaaS offerings to enterprises. We are honored to receive the award and thank VMware for recognising Anunta’s key role in accelerating customer’s digital transformation journeys by providing solutions that generate tangible business outcomes. The award reinforces our strategic partnership with VMware as a principal partner for digital workspace and Hybrid Cloud solutions,” said Ananda Mukerji, Executive Chairman, Anunta Tech.


