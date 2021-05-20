Express Computer


Splunk announces intent to acquire TruSTAR

Splunk, a provider of the data to everything platform, has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TruSTAR, a San Francisco-based cloud native security company providing a data-centric intelligence platform. With this acquisition, Splunk will advance its ability to offer the world’s most comprehensive security solutions in the cloud. With TruSTAR, Splunk further expands its existing security capabilities, giving customers the ability to access all their data to cut through complexity, drive highly effective detection and respond to threats faster and in an autonomous fashion.

“In today’s data age, integrated and automated intelligence is critical to accelerate detection, streamline response and increase cyber resilience. TruSTAR’s cloud-native solution centralises threat data from a wide array of sources so it can be seamlessly integrated into Security Analytics and SOAR workflows to provide more autonomous, higher efficacy security operations,” said Sendur Sellakumar, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Chief Product Officer, Splunk. 

“We founded TruSTAR to help security teams unlock the signal in their data to accelerate automation and power seamless intelligence sharing while preserving privacy in the cloud,” said Patrick Coughlin, Co-founder and CEO, TruSTAR.


