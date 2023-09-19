Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Aon joins International Emissions Trading Association with Risk Capital Capabilities

Aon joins International Emissions Trading Association with Risk Capital Capabilities

News
By Express Computer
0 2

Aon plc announced it has joined the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) as the first member with risk capital capabilities. IETA is a non-profit organization that seeks to establish an international framework for trading in greenhouse gas emission reductions while balancing economic efficiency with environmental integrity and social equity.

Aon’s membership in IETA supports its purpose to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Innovation in data, analytics and risk transfer solutions enable Aon to help clients accelerate their investments in decarbonization and climate resiliency and aid in the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Aon seeks to develop further insights on carbon market developments and trends as well as emerging rules and regulations and help develop market-based climate solutions for greenhouse gas emissions reductions that can impact an organization’s ability to meet net-zero targets.

“Carbon credits are an important part of the journey to net zero,” said Dirk Forrister, president and CEO of IETA. “As with any emerging market, the need for clear information, actionable advice and robust support is vital for companies seeking to leverage the potential of carbon markets. We welcome Aon’s determination to assist business’ journey to reduce emissions and transition to a lower-carbon economy.”

Well-established carbon markets are essential to the ability of businesses to mitigate the effects of climate risk. However, there are pressing challenges of building trust, ensuring reliability, and managing risk and volatility, which IETA and its members are working to address.

Aon will contribute to the continuing efforts of IETA in building integrity in greenhouse gas emissions trading and market activities. Natalia MoudrakNorth America leader for Aon’s Climate team, will join IETA’s Voluntary Carbon Markets working group, and Stephanie Betts, head of alliances, coalitions and reporting for Aon, will join the organization’s Natural Climate Solutions working group. Together, they will support IETA’s drive toward transparency and enhanced governance of the carbon market in both emerging markets and developed economies.

“The voluntary carbon market is rapidly expanding and represents a significant opportunity to drive environmental and social impacts on the climate transition. Risk solutions can help bring an additional layer of confidence to this market, helping accelerate investments into high-integrity decarbonization solutions,” Moudrak said. “Aon’s insights into developments in the voluntary carbon market allow us to better advise our clients on their transition to a low-carbon future as we navigate new forms of volatility.”

Betts added, “Climate risks are complex and interconnected and require companies, associations and governments to work together to mitigate. Active collaboration has never been more important between the public and private sectors. Compelling market incentives will help drive a large-scale reallocation of capital, creating new opportunities and stronger outcomes. We believe that a thriving, trusted carbon market is a cornerstone of this new economy and we look forward to collaborating with IETA and its members on these efforts.”

During New York Climate Week, Aon will host a series of panel discussions and convene experts from business, government and the social sector to explore the risks and opportunities of the climate transition.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image