Entera Global announces seamless integration with TallyPrime 3.0

Entera Global, a pioneering provider of AI-driven software solutions for accountants, is thrilled to announce its seamless integration with TallyPrime 3.0, a transformative version of Tally’s renowned accounting software. This integration marks a significant advancement in simplifying GST management, enhancing reconciliation processes, and optimizing business operations for organizations worldwide.

Entera Global’s integration with TallyPrime 3.0 is a remarkable milestone. As the first in the market to provide a fully integrated solution, Entera ensures a smooth transition for existing Tally users while offering new clients access to its full range of features. This integration extends beyond mere functionality – it embodies Entera’s commitment to evolving alongside its customers’ needs, making software integration effortless and enhancing user experiences.

With the latest update, Entera introduces the recognition of sales invoices, a feature eagerly anticipated by many clients. Previously limited to receipts, Entera now automates the uploading of numerous sales invoices into accounting software like Tally. The software accurately recognizes document fields, matches items and customer details, and seamlessly transfers sales invoices into Tally without manual intervention.

Entera’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in the new update’s additional features, including the innovative “Flexible Location Assignment.” This empowers users to allocate specific items from documents to distinct locations, enhancing operational precision. Other refinements include the visibility of voucher reference numbers in Tally ERP9, bug fixes for stock items without designated units during imports, and improved presentation of uploaded document information.

“We take pride in being at the forefront of innovation,” says Dmitry Makhlin, Co-founder of Entera Global. “Our swift integration with TallyPrime 3.0 underscores our dedication to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions that align with their evolving business requirements. By seamlessly merging Entera’s capabilities with Tally’s advanced features, we aim to revolutionize accounting practices and elevate efficiency.”