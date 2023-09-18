Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  LTIMindtree launches Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS

LTIMindtree launches Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS

News
By Express Computer
EC_digital_tablet_screen_futuristic_technology_750
0 0

LTIMindtree announces the launch of Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS. Following the success of RELY – a comprehensive suite of assurance and compliance services platform for enterprise applications, this new offering sets a new standard for Oracle SaaS testing.

LTIMindtree’s Testing as a Service for Oracle SaaS on the RELY platform was created to resolve various challenges that the Oracle Cloud testing and validation pose. Some of the common challenges faced by the testing teams are the manual and time-consuming nature of the testing processes leaving relatively lesser time for analysing and deploying updates. The teams currently work with outdated test scripts that cause accuracy concerns during test result reconciliations. They also face frequent system integration failures, security and compliance issues that limit the SME’s bandwidth, and requires frequent independent third-party testing to ensure optimal performance.

The RELY platform is equipped with a powerful set of features to resolve the challenges of the existing testing processes, like the out-of-the-box tests, interactive dashboards for real-time visibility, seamless support for all Oracle versions, end-to-end automation, tighter audit control, and 5X faster testing.

“Oracle Cloud testing and validation is a critical activity in the overall cloud deployment process, but it often becomes tedious and time consuming with suboptimal outcomes,” said Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director, and Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree. “The complexity of the deployment of IT systems & architectures with inadequate testing and process can hinder and delay the realization of full business benefits for the organizations. With our experience with Oracle Cloud, and our state-of-the-art platform ‘RELY’, we are in a superior position to help customers embark on their Oracle Cloud transformation journey reliably and effectively.”

RELY was created by LTIMindtree, powered by Tricentis, to further strengthen the enterprise application’s test automation services for SAP, Oracle, and other service lines. LTIMindtree aims at empowering clients across industries to navigate the challenges of the dynamic global business landscape and meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible products.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image