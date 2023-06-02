Apsuja Infratech partners with Simpliforge Creations to set up 3D printed place of worship in Telangana

Apsuja Infratech, a Hyderabad-based leading construction company has joined forces with Simpliforge Creations, an innovative 3D printed Construction Company, to achieve a remarkable feat in architectural innovation – the creation of the world’s first 3D printed place of worship. The 3D printed temple resonates the pride of Telangana as it sets out to embark on an architectural revolution in the nation.

Situated within Charvitha Meadows, at Burugupally, Siddipet, Telangana the 3D printed temple serves as a testament to the harmonious integration of technology and nature with sustainability.

With this radical achievement, Apsuja Infratech and Simpliforge Creations have not only carved a niche for themselves in the construction industry but have also positioned India as a global pioneer in 3D printed architecture.

The groundbreaking three-part structure marvel, a Hindu temple, sprawling over an impressive 3,800 sq.ft, standing tall at about 30 feet is a unique architectural wonder, a one-of-its-kind innovation being built in Telangana. The three sanctums, or Garbhas within the structure represent a ‘Modak’ (a fig shaped delicacy) dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a Shivalay, a square abode devoted to Lord Shankar, and a Lotus shaped home for Goddess Parvati. The Structure is 3D printed by Simpliforge with their in-house developed system and indigenously developed material and software. This by far is the first 3D printed structure globally as a place of worship at this massive scale.

This landmark achievement not only showcases the immense potential of 3D printed construction but also demonstrates the architectural freedom and capabilities of the robotic arm system developed by the Simpliforge team. “Completely printed on-site, the temple’s striking dome-shaped structures including the Modak and the Lotus, presented formidable challenges that required the team to employ bespoke design techniques, meticulous analysis, and innovative construction methods, all the while following the principles of Temple architecture resulting in this awe-inspiring architectural marvel.” Said Mr. Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, MD, Apsuja Infratech.

“With the Shivalay and the Modak construction completed, phase II comprising of the Lotus and the tall spires (Gopurams) are already underway.” added Mr. Hari.

Simpliforge Creations, a leading turnkey solutions provider in 3D printed construction, has hailed this project as a testament to the possibilities within the industry. “This structure demonstrates Simpliforge’s ability to print 51º and 32º in outward and inward cantilever, respectively, especially while printing in-situ catering to the architectural/aesthetic requirements. This construction takes care of the structural requirements, principles of temple design, 3d printing requirements, while dealing with the challenges of in-situ construction. This proof of concept also sets the stage for future applications of Simpliforge’s robust systems in inaccessible areas like frontiers, high altitude areas, deserts and snowy regions with applications in challenging terrain, disaster hit areas and defence applications.” Said Mr. Dhruv Gandhi, CEO, Simpliforge Creations. “The enclosed dome shaped structures eliminating the need for flat slab roofs paves the way for extra-terrestrial applications which is Simpliforge’s grander vision.”

The world’s first 3D printed place of worship stands as an awe-inspiring testament to the harmonious union of human creativity, technological prowess, and architectural finesse. Having also delivered India’s first 3D printed bridge prototype at Charvitha Meadows previously, the 3D printed temple now adds a Global First to the crown of feats at this project.