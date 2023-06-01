Xiaomi India launches a 10-day free phone health check-up service camp

Xiaomi India announced its 10-day customer service summer camp for users and fans in India. The camp will be active starting from 1st- 10th June, across 1000+ Xiaomi authorised service centres.

Through this initiative, Xiaomi intends to offer a series of benefits to their consumers including 100% free phone health check-ups, 100% off on labor charges for battery replacement and software updates. Additionally, users can avail up to 50% off on battery replacement for selected models, while charges will be applicable for display replacement and other services. The users are required to visit to their nearest Xiaomi authorized service centre and avail these benefits for their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

The initiative is a step forward in bolstering the brand’s mission to provide a hassle-free experience to its users and fans and strengthen its customer support services.