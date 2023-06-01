Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Xiaomi India launches a 10-day free phone health check-up service camp

Xiaomi India launches a 10-day free phone health check-up service camp

News
By Express Computer
0 38

Xiaomi India announced its 10-day customer service summer camp for users and fans in India. The camp will be active starting from 1st- 10th June, across 1000+ Xiaomi authorised service centres.

Through this initiative, Xiaomi intends to offer a series of benefits to their consumers including 100% free phone health check-ups, 100% off on labor charges for battery replacement and software updates. Additionally, users can avail up to 50% off on battery replacement for selected models, while charges will be applicable for display replacement and other services. The users are required to visit to their nearest Xiaomi authorized service centre and avail these benefits for their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

The initiative is a step forward in bolstering the brand’s mission to provide a hassle-free experience to its users and fans and strengthen its customer support services.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image