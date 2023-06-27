Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Artificial Intelligence to transform Patient-Centric Care: Meity-nasscom CoE

Artificial Intelligence to transform Patient-Centric Care: Meity-nasscom CoE

News
By Express Computer
0 1

With an aim to explore the latest developments, applications of AI in healthcare and their impact on patients, Meity-nasscom CoE is hosting the 11th Edition of the Lifesciences & Healthcare Innovation Forum (LHIF11) on‘Patient Centricity in the Digital age: Transforming Healthcare through AI’. The conference will bring together the key stakeholders from Industry, Government, Innovation and Technology to drive thought leadership to explore and discuss the implications, challenges, and best practices in this evolving healthcare landscape.

The conference, scheduled on June 30th 2023 in Bengaluru from 9:30am onwards, will provide insights into the current state of AI in Healthcare, its impact on patient care at the grassroots and tertiary settings, followed by discussion around the cutting-edge technologies and innovative AI applications that are transforming the healthcare landscape in India. On the sidelines, 4th edition of the most unique digital transformation initiative, Healthcare Innovation Challenge (HIC) is also being organized to encourage innovation in the healthcare segment.

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Meity-nasscom CoE, said, “Healthcare is one of the most important sectors, that has the potential to transform thousands of lives and lead the socio-economic growth of the country. The rapid adoption and adaptation of new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence can unlock disruptive advancements in medical science, diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. The primary aim of the 11th edition of the Lifesciences & Healthcare Innovation Forum organized by Meity-nasscom CoE is to highlight the most recent advancements in the healthcare space and collaborate with both the industry and government to facilitate widespread implementation of these innovative solutions.”

Delegates will be present from Government Departments including MeitY, MoHFW, NHA, State Health Agencies, Hospitals, Diagnostic Chains & Health Insurance Companies, Pharma & MedTech Companies, Startups, , NHMs, CSR Heads, NGOs, Foundations, Not-For-Profits, Tech Enterprises, Academia, Associations, and Healthcare media correspondents to share insights on how DeepTech Innovation is disrupting the industry, key issues impacting the industry & digital transformation breakthroughs enhancing the quality of healthcare delivery.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image