Automation Anywhere strengthens their team by appointing experts

Automation Anywhere, a global firm in cloud robotic process automation (RPA), has announced the appointment of James Budge as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO) and Mike Micucci as the company’s chief operating officer (COO).

“With these seasoned industry veterans on board, we are more prepared than ever to bring the benefits of cloud RPA and intelligent automation to every organisation that wants to liberate its employees from manual, repetitive tasks, and free them to be more productive,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. 

“I am thrilled to welcome both of these world-class executives as we build on market momentum and head towards our next phase of growth,” added Shukla. 


