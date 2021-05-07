GlobalLogic has earned the kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation

Read Article

GlobalLogic, a firm in digital product engineering, has announced it has earned the Kubernetes on Microsoft Azure advanced specialisation, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in deploying and managing production workloads in the cloud using containers and managing hosted kubernetes environments in Microsoft Azure. GlobalLogic pursued this particular capability to keep in step with its customer’s growing need for a robust, scalable container orchestration system capable of supporting their digital transformation journeys.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third party audit of their container based workload deployment and management practices, are able to earn the Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialisation.

With over 75 per cent of global organisations expected to run containerised applications in production by 2022, many are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate their existing containerised workloads to the cloud or assist them in developing cloud-native applications using container technologies, DevOps patterns, and a microservices approach.

“Sophisticated container orchestration is a necessary function to modern, digital business models particularly as a computing tool that we can smartly pair with microservice architectures for stronger platform optimisation. The clear benefits of Kubernetes in a Microsoft Azure environment is increasingly important as we help global brands quickly design, develop and bring to market engaging new products and services that promise new revenue streams,” said Raja Renganathan, SVP and GM, Cloud Engineering, GlobalLogic.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]