Subex to partner with Snowflake and bring the power of AI driven augmented analytics to customers

Subex, a pioneer of digital trust, announced a partnership with Snowflake, the data cloud company, to bring the power of AI driven augmented analytics to enterprises. Subex, through its augmented analytics platform, HyperSense and Snowflake will combine competencies to enable enterprises to accelerate their data analytics journey and realise the true value of their data.

Subex’s HyperSense is an augmented analytics platform that helps organisations enhance innovation and growth across businesses through AI-driven decision analytics. It increases productivity and efficiency through a drag and drop function and does not require coding expertise to build analytics models. It enables business users to evolve into citizen data scientists and delivers quick ad-hoc use cases. Through the partnership, Subex and Snowflake aim to bring accelerated efficiency and agility to enterprises and help them innovate and create greater value for their businesses.

Research shows that 87 per cent of organisations have low Business Intelligence (BI) maturity and adoption rate of only 30 per cent across all its employees. Organisations are not able to fully maximise the benefits of data analytics in such a scenario due to multiple reasons such as high investment requirements, lack of the right skill sets, security, and compliance, and data silos. To solve these challenges and accelerate the adoption of AI within the enterprise community, Subex’s HyperSense platform with Snowflake’s data cloud aims to organise and secure data in the cloud and make it AI-ready.

“Data has become the most useful asset for any organisation, and how they utilise it to generate maximum value for everyone in the value chain is going to differentiate any data-driven organisation from the rest. Snowflake’s Data Cloud is mobilising data globally.

The objective of this partnership is to bring data science closer to the business by democratising AI and increasing adoption of BI, enabling a process automation layer, and a selection of pre-built reference use cases. We are excited to join hands with Snowflake to deliver exponential value to our customers,” said Suresh Chintada, Chief Technology Officer, Subex.

Vimal Venkatram, Snowflake’s Country Manager, Snowflake said, “Snowflake’s vision is a world with unlimited access to governed data so that every organisation can tackle the challenges and opportunities of today and reveal the possibilities of tomorrow. Snowflake’s data cloud unique capabilities combined with Subex’s HyperSense platform will provide enterprises with a cohesive automated suite to ensure users harness the full potential of AI across the entire data value chain. Through the partnership with Subex, we look forward to helping every business become data driven.”

