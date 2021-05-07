G7CR Technologies announces cloud rewards program for businesses in India

Read Article

G7CR Technologies, one of the cloud service providers based out of Bangalore, has announced the distribution of reward points as part of a cloud rewards program for their existing cloud customers. The initiative comes at a time when SMEs, SMBs, startups and even healthcare systems are relying on cloud technology to keep their businesses alive in the wake of the pandemic.

The cloud rewards system will help G7 CR offer reward points to all its existing clients that can be exchanged for a host of proactive cloud support services along with business enablement services such as meeting compliance and statutory requirements on cloud and building business profiles and many more services. The initiative will help organisations opt for transformative innovations and utilise cloud services for a much wider approach. The cloud rewards program can be utilised by clients based on their Azure usage.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD and Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies India said, “The pandemic has created a disruption across businesses and cloud has played a major role in minimising the impact of the same. The industry has seen the benefits of cloud usages and we want to pass on the benefits to our clients based on their Azure usage. These offers are designed to make our clients experience the best services to expand their businesses.”

“G7CR works on the model of expansion and with the help of cloud usage and maximum application of cloud services, small and medium level firms can also achieve greater heights easily, rewards offered to their usage will further inspire them to migrate on cloud and increase the number of services used,” added Richard.

