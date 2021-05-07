Express Computer


Premier League selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to power new advanced football analytics

Premier League selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to power new advanced football analytics

The Premier League, the world’s most watched football league, has chosen Oracle as its official cloud provider. In teaming with Oracle, the Premier League will increase the excitement surrounding every game through new in-match statistics that provide a deeper understanding of the live action on the pitch. Oracle’s data and analytics and machine learning technologies will deliver these groundbreaking statistics in real-time to a global audience of billions each season.

‘Match Insights powered by Oracle Cloud’ will present advanced player performance data and statistics during global broadcast coverage, and across the Premier League’s social channels, starting with the 2021/22 season. Machine learning models will be developed to generate immediate results based on live data streams, real time tracking data, and facts collected on each of the league’s players and from thousands of previous matches. 

Research shows that fans are interested in the integration of match data and analysis, and these insights will help tell more stories about Premier League matches, providing fans a data-rich experience. Fans will be able to access a range of match information instantly, whether they are watching from home or checking scores on their mobile devices. 

Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters said, “We are always looking at new ways to bring the Premier League to life and enhance the analysis of the competition. Oracle is a global brand with a great track record of driving innovation, and we look forward to working together to bring new levels of engagement to fans around the world.”

“Combining Oracle’s machine learning expertise with the Premier League’s wealth of football data is a significant merger of technology and sport,” said Ariel Kelman, Oracle Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.


