Entropik Tech launches self-serve interactive shopper research offering

Entropik Tech, an emotion AI firm, has announced the launch of the first-ever interactive shopper research offering as a part of its Shopper Insights solution which enables retail brands to test in-store experiences for emotion driven consumer insights. The company reinforced its position as an industry leader in the shopper research segment with the launch of this unique offering with two new features: virtual interactivity with consumers and 2D and 3D Planogram testing.

As a pure play self service SAAS platform, Entropik is enabling global brands to continue consumer research in the virtual world triggered by the Covid-19 outbreak. Through its AI-first SaaS based technology platform, Entropik addresses a critical gap in the consumer insights and research industry. These new features will further enable retail and CPG brands to improve their products and packaging by giving them aggregated responses from consumers in a self-service dashboard on a real-time basis. It will also help brands optimise their product and marketing spends to realign budgets for the new normal.

Emphasizing the significance of emotion AI technologies for retail, Ranjan Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Entropik Tech said, “Keeping the current times in mind, retailers across the globe are preparing for the post-pandemic environment and redesigning stores to meet safety standards. As a brand, in-store is one of the key channels for any retail business.”

“Be it a traditional store or modern trade; it is extremely crucial that the product packages stand out on shelves, are designed to be persuasive, and convey the right brand equity. Retail brands can leverage our interactive virtual planogram design technology to design better store layouts and product arrangements in line with the evolving consumer behavior and preferences,” added Kumar.


