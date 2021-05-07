Smartworks partners with MediBuddy as healthcare services partner

Read Article

Smartworks, a managed office space provider, has announced that it has partnered with MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform. This partnership will allow Smartwork’s members and employees to access online doctor consultation, health check-ups, Covid RT PCR test and medicine and help them make the best use of the vaccine drive.

Covid-19 outbreak has pushed enterprises to focus on their employees’ health and enable services beyond hospitalisation benefits. Smartworks, catering to enterprises, high growth startups and SMEs has been a front runner in offering new age healthcare solutions to its workforce and clients. For prompt medical assistance, Smartworks has onsite medical-clinics with trained paramedics and visiting doctors, managed by Medibuddy.

Commenting on this partnership Harsh Binani, Co-founder Smartworks, said, “Health and safety of our employees and members is a priority for us. We endeavour to provide access to a complete suite of wellness solutions for a healthy body and mind. Our partnership with MediBuddy is a testimony to our efforts in providing the best guided medical facilities and support in these challenging times.”

Commenting on the same, Satish Kannan, Co-founder and CEO, MediBuddy, said, “The second Covid-19 wave has hit India and hit it hard. With the surge in Covid-19 cases, ensuring vaccination for all is of utmost importance. We are looking forward to our partnership with Smartworks who share the same commitment to ensuring safety. As a brand dedicated to providing accessible and quality healthcare solutions, we aim to reach out to and provide maximum people healthcare support to all.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]