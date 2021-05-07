AGMs to go virtual in future, says India Inc.

Read Article

Conferencing solutions provider, Chorus Call witnessed an increase of over 58 per cent engagements shifting to video in 2020. The year saw a meteoric rise in the adoption of digital technologies across all business functions including stakeholder engagement. As the hybrid workplace becomes a reality, India Inc. feels it is essential to embrace virtual as a virtue to fortify trust and deepen engagement with stakeholders.

Bringing together the pioneers of stakeholder engagement, Chorus Call India, a conferencing solutions provider, organised a first of its kind virtual symposium to delve into the nuances of shareholder management in the virtual world. The event saw participation from industry stalwarts such as Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and MD, Nestle India; Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education and a Padma Shree awardee; JN Gupta, Co-founder and MD, SES and former Executive Director, SEBI.

Focusing on the vitality of good governance and its impact on stakeholder value, JN Gupta underscored how organisations should go above and beyond the specified laws to achieve good governance and create long-term value through sustained engagement with stakeholders. His address was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Mohandas Pai. Hailing India Inc. for demonstrating good governance amidst such crisis, he went ahead to pose questions on the impact of the pandemic on shareholder engagement. Citing respective experiences, the panelists threw light on how virtual AGMs resulted in higher shareholder participation and engagement and how they are looking to shift from week-long roadshows to virtual platforms.

Elucidating on the benefits of technological solutions such as those offered by Chorus Call, organisations such as Nestle India, Tata Communications, Crompton Greaves Electrical and Hindustan Zinc successfully navigated challenges around two-way communication or around voting.

