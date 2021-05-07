McAfee and Ingram Micro simplify cloud security

Read Article

McAfee and Ingram Micro have announced that the full MVISION portfolio of McAfee devices to cloud suites is available globally for Ingram Micro’s network of independent software vendors, value added resellers and managed service providers via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

Now, channel partners can offer proactive cloud-delivered security solutions for an organisation’s entire hybrid IT environment including comprehensive and unified endpoint security across the entire attack lifecycle, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security for safe network transformation and integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) security to enable secure digital transformation. Channel partners can also enjoy flexible SaaS subscription terms as well as access to market support to sell McAfee solutions more easily.

With the Covid-19 pandemic increasing the distributed, virtual workforce, organisations need best in class security that is easy to access with flexible, subscription-based licensing options. Since many workplaces continue to evaluate what business will look like as the pandemic sees relief and the global economy pushes toward a new normal, organisations require alternatives to traditional year or multi-year software licensing agreements. By offering McAfee cloud-delivered security solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, customers can more easily deploy proactive cloud-native security across all types of threat vectors – endpoints/devices, web, and cloud – and remove time-based barriers to adoption.

“As workforces continue to evolve amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, flexible security solutions are paramount. Customers need a solution that can secure any cloud, keep enterprises safe and defend their endpoints in an easy to procure and deploy model,” said Kathleen Curry, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Channels, McAfee.

“Our long-standing relationship with McAfee continues to make it easier for our channel partners to promote, procure and support their customer’s safe adoption of the cloud,” said John Dusett, Executive Director, Cloud Services, Ingram Micro Cloud.

