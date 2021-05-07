Read Article

Software startup created by IIT Kharagpur students gets funded at India Innovation Championship (IIC-2021) Hosted by Chitkara University. The startup, eSaathi, is a software based UI that aims to bridge the gap between new smartphone users and apps which have become an essential part post-pandemic lifestyle, thus bridging the digital divide and promoting digital inclusion.

Amongst the four startups that made it to the finals of IIC-2021, the startup created by IIT Kharagpur final year students, Tushar Singla, Mann Goel, Anuprava and Shubham attracted investment and special mention. The software eSAATHI provides users with guided audio-visual assistance, which helps them navigate all the apps step-by-step, thus augmenting a real human being.

Nalin Singh, CEO and Co-founder, Orbit Future Academy, Indonesia applauded for Chitkara University’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and said, “Chitkara University has made many contributions developing a promising entrepreneurial ecosystem in India especially in the fintech, agritech, medtech, and edtech space.”

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University said, “Chitkara University has a pan-India vision to support entrepreneurship and innovation while acknowledging others efforts and creativity. We congratulate ‘eSaathi’ for offering a tech solution to one of the most pressing post-pandemic tech issues, i.e., the digital divide and digital inclusion. This gives me immense pleasure to share that as an outcome of our unwavering and relentless focus on promoting entrepreneurship for a greater social good.”

