Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Cloudera announces new storage certification for Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud

Cloudera announces new storage certification for Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud

News
By Express Computer
0 8
Read Article

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, has announced the successful completion of the Quality Assurance Test Suite (QATS) certification of Dell EMC PowerScale/Isilon 8.2.2 on Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud. Customers leveraging Dell EMC PowerScale with Cloudera Data Hub or Hortonworks Data Platform will now benefit from expanded support in migrating to Cloudera Data Platform, the industry’s first enterprise data cloud.

According to IDC, organisations should consider preparing to store more data now, as they seek to achieve digital transformation milestones and improve business metrics by accelerating innovative data analytics initiatives.

“Asia Pacific enterprises are at the forefront of digital transformation. Many are responding to the rapid accumulation of data by separating compute and storage to optimise scalability and better harness data insights,” said Derek Judge, Head, Channels and Alliances for Cloudera APAC. 

“The validation and certification of Dell EMC PowerScale on enterprise data cloud helps our customers in the region do more with their data, providing storage solutions designed to facilitate the agility and scalability needed to operate in any environment,” added Judge.

 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Virtual Conference

INFORMATION SECURITY CONCLAVE

Join India's Largest Premier CyberSecurity & Attend LIVE sessions by Industry Experts.
REGISTER NOW
close-link
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image