Cloudera announces new storage certification for Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud

Cloudera, the enterprise data cloud company, has announced the successful completion of the Quality Assurance Test Suite (QATS) certification of Dell EMC PowerScale/Isilon 8.2.2 on Cloudera Data Platform Private Cloud. Customers leveraging Dell EMC PowerScale with Cloudera Data Hub or Hortonworks Data Platform will now benefit from expanded support in migrating to Cloudera Data Platform, the industry’s first enterprise data cloud.

According to IDC, organisations should consider preparing to store more data now, as they seek to achieve digital transformation milestones and improve business metrics by accelerating innovative data analytics initiatives.

“Asia Pacific enterprises are at the forefront of digital transformation. Many are responding to the rapid accumulation of data by separating compute and storage to optimise scalability and better harness data insights,” said Derek Judge, Head, Channels and Alliances for Cloudera APAC.

“The validation and certification of Dell EMC PowerScale on enterprise data cloud helps our customers in the region do more with their data, providing storage solutions designed to facilitate the agility and scalability needed to operate in any environment,” added Judge.

