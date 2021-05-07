Inspira Enterprise partners with BeyondTrust to Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions

Read Article

BeyondTrust, a company in Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Inspira Enterprise, a leading name in end-to-end IT solutions and a market leader in cybersecurity consultancy, has announced its new strategic partnership. This partnership brings together the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), whose solutions help prevent privilege misuse and abuse, while enabling organisations to gain control over their entire universe of privileges, with a market leader in cybersecurity consultancy in India, ASEAN, Middle East, Africa and the USA.

This strategic partnership aims at providing companies a seamless approach to prevent cyber-attacks, data breaches, misused privileges and compromised remote access. Inspira will sell BeyondTrust’s complete Privileged Access Management (PAM) portfolio across Enterprise and BFSI organisations. With this partnership, Inspira enriches its breadth of competences by offering their customers BeyondTrust’s technologies coupled with Inspira’s added-value services in terms of cyber-security tactics. Organisations will be able to exercise control over privileged access and permissions for users, accounts, processes, and systems across their IT environment. This will help reduce the attack surface and protect against external attacks and insider threats, whether arising from malfeasance or negligence.

“We are very excited to partner with Inspira because of their ambitious vision and alignment with our unique approach to cybersecurity. With the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, CISOs were asked to be prepared for a set of events that few could have predicted. To effectively address these challenges, organisations need to work hand in hand with cyber-consultancies like Inspira. Their expertise helps organisations to implement a robust, yet flexible cybersecurity strategy. It is a privilege for us to partner with a true leader in their market,” comments Brent Thurrell, Chief Revenue Officer, BeyondTrust.

