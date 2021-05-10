Netweb’s ‘Make in India’ compliant Tyrone servers

Read Article

Netweb Technologies launched the latest TYRONE servers at MAIT-ETMS 2021 in compliance with GOI’s Atmanirvar Bharat initiative for the complex computing needs of Indian companies.

Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (MAIT), the apex industry body of the IT manufacturing companies in India, organised the third edition of the Electronics Manufacturing Summit (ETMS) from April 22, 2021 to April 23, 2021. A major attraction of this virtual summit was the launch of TYRONE family of servers by Netweb Technologies. The event was unveiled by the Minister of State for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre, and the Secretary of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney.

In today’s connected world, every business decision is data-backed. Companies face an ever-increasing need to design, develop and implement private cloud solutions, high-performance computing clusters, and modern data centres to augment their management and operations capabilities. However, running data-intensive, highly complex business processes securely, reliably, and, above all, efficiently requires full-fledged solutions involving servers, storages, backups and high-performance computing. And the success of these solutions essentially depends on multiple paradigms like business needs, return of investments and technological cohesiveness. It has always been a challenge for companies to build their business-specific solutions cost-effectively.

“I am proud to see the unveiling of sophisticated, innovatively designed and made-in-India products at MAIT ETMS 2021, including a family of servers. These are the outcome of India’s strategy towards Atmanirbhar in electronic products,” said Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Communication, Education, Electronics and Information Technology at ETMS 2021.

“We heartily thank the entire team of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for such progressive steps to encourage manufacturing capabilities in India. Netweb has been a leader in manufacturing servers in India since 2008, but with Govt of India’s ‘Make in India’ mission, the Indian OEMs have got the right ecosystem which was due for years,” added Sanjay Lodha, CEO, Netweb Technologies.

