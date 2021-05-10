Express Computer


'Made in India' VideoMeet brings AI in video conferencing

By Express Computer
Made in India video conferencing solution, VideoMeet developed and created by Jaipur based startup VideoMeet, has an integrated advanced Artificial Intelligence system. The feature will boost the application for their users in terms of the variety of tasks that can be performed on the application simultaneously.  Interestingly the entire AI module works within the browser and there is nothing to install on the computer.

Corporates, schools and other institutions use the Made-in-India application due to its ease of logging in the meeting and other user-friendly features.

VideoMeet comes with an intelligent system to detect and auto increase and decrease the bandwidth requirement of video call as per the quality of internet available on endpoints. The virtual backgrounds get automatically applied and adjusted according to the host preference and provide an almost live experience to all the participants. This is very useful considering people are having meetings from all kinds of places and backgrounds need to be more professional looking.

Captioning being one of the resourceful features, helps to build smoother communication between people from diverse backgrounds. VideoMeet is the only application to roll out this feature with Hindi and English captions and plans to introduce all Indian regional languages with future app updates.

Elaborating upon the same, Dr. Ajay Data, Founder, VideoMeet said, “India is riding on a digital wave with a user base of 500 million people. However, this unprecedented growth has come in the absence of strong legal frameworks amid a pandemic, so protecting data and user’s privacy is vital. Therefore, there is an ardent need for local IT players to design and build apps that not only offer end-to-end encryption but also promise information and meetings hosted are on local servers to ensure the safety of sensitive business and trade information.”


