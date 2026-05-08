Samsung expands enterprise play with AI-powered ecosystems

Samsung is strengthening its enterprise business in India by advancing AI-powered, connected ecosystem solutions designed to help organisations reimagine operations through intelligent, integrated and secure technologies.

Building on its strong presence across consumer electronics and displays, Samsung is extending its capabilities beyond devices to deliver end-to-end solutions that enable businesses to transition towards adaptive, data-driven environments.

Samsung’s Business Experience Studios (BES) in Gurugram and Mumbai serve as live demonstration platforms, bringing together deep capabilities across devices, displays, mobility, AI platforms and Knox security. Moving beyond product-led conversations, BES enables enterprises to experience how connected ecosystems can drive efficiency, personalisation and scalability in real-world settings.

“At Samsung, we believe the future of enterprise lies in AI-powered, connected ecosystems that move beyond standalone devices to intelligent, adaptive environments. Our strength as a technology company uniquely positions us to bring together hardware, software, platforms and security into a seamless, integrated framework. This enables businesses to accelerate digital transformation, unlock operational agility and deliver more personalised, data-driven experiences at scale,” said Puneet Sethi, Head, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

At BES, Samsung showcases real-world use cases across key sectors including retail, banking and financial services (BFSI), healthcare, education and hospitality, demonstrating how AI-led, connected ecosystems address industry-specific challenges—from immersive customer engagement in retail to secure interactions in BFSI, connected care and digital learning environments.

The BES also serves as a co-creation hub where Samsung collaborates with partners and enterprises to design tailored solutions, enabling faster deployment and stronger outcomes.

As it marks 30 years in India, Samsung’s strength lies in delivering end-to-end integrated ecosystems by combining hardware, software, platforms and security into a cohesive, interoperable and scalable framework. The company is working with a broad spectrum of enterprises across private and public sector projects aligned with India’s digital transformation, while continuing to deepen engagement across industry verticals.

With India emerging as a key market for innovation and digital adoption, Samsung remains committed to driving long-term growth across both consumer and enterprise segments through advanced technology, local innovation and strong ecosystem partnerships