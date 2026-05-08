From Automation to Intelligence: How Indian businesses are moving beyond basic AI

By Maaz Ansari, Cofounder & CRO, ORISERVE

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution in India is rapidly maturing; AI was first used for mundane tasks on a repetitive basis but is now being engineered into sophisticated, intelligent, and integrated technology systems. AI has moved from merely increasing automation of processes to helping organisations develop cognitive abilities in all operational areas.

From Task Automation to Cognition

In India, organisations initially pursued an effort to increase productivity through the automation of repetitive, low-value-added tasks in the areas of customer service, human resources, and back-office operations by using AI technology. Although initial productivity gains were primarily cost based, organisations are increasingly looking to use AI technology for cognitive functions such as pattern recognition, outcome forecasting, and assisting in real-time decision-making. This movement is marking a transition in how organisations think about and approach work from “just being fast” to “also being intelligent.”

Changing Business Practices Across Industries

This transition is occurring throughout a number of key industry segments. In the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, institutions are using AI for different predictive risk models in addition to fraud detection, and providing tailored financial advice to individual customers. Retailers are beginning to use AI to project future product demand and improve the customer experience.

Manufacturers are utilising AI to enhance predictive maintenance and inventory management by reducing total costs while increasing operational productivity.

Increased Focus on Data-Driven Decision-Making

The advancement of the revolution in AI is attributable to data. Businesses in India are investing heavily in building data infrastructure to enable AI-capable systems that go beyond just providing basic insights. The data generated by more sophisticated analytical tools and machine-learning algorithms provides business leaders with an improved and comprehensive understanding of what their data means, allowing them to be proactive rather than reactive. The current focus is on actionable intelligence rather than data collection.

The Transformation of Business Through Generative AI

Generative AI is rapidly changing how businesses operate. From content creation to coding help to working with customers to designing products, generative AI allows companies to innovate at scale. Many Indian businesses are embedding these capabilities directly into their existing workflow to not only improve productivity, but also to create new revenue opportunities.

Obstacles In The Way

While progress has been made, there are still obstacles to overcome. Many organizations face challenges such as data privacy issues, skills gaps, and challenges around integration of generative AI. Many businesses are also still trying to move beyond pilot projects to building out full scale capabilities. Closing the development gap requires investment in people (talent), governance frameworks, and the development of a clear AI strategy aligned to their business goals.

The Future of Indian Business

The future of Indian business lies with businesses becoming intelligent enterprises; where AI is not just a tool but the primary driver behind the company’s strategy. Companies that successfully implement AI as part of their decision making, customer engagement, and innovation will have a significant competitive advantage. During this evolution from automation to intelligence, the true value of generative AI is no longer just efficiency. It will also deliver insights, provide the company with new ways to adapt to new circumstances or upcoming events.