Avni- Thane-based Menstrual Healthcare Startup has Improved the Lives of 55,000+ Indian Menstruators Since its Inception

By Express Computer
Avni- a feminine care & hygiene startup has successfully reached 55,000+ Indian menstruators since its inception in April 2021. The femtech brand is all geared up to serve additional 1,50,000+ clients in fiscal 2023-24 with its range of menstrual hygiene products which are skin-friendly, environmentally friendly, and chemical-free at the same time.

In addition to its extensive online presence on 10+ e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, OneGreen, Youcare Lifestyle, Smytten, Woovly and others, customers have also been able to purchase Avni’s end product on its website as well as through its 26 retail outlets in southern India. The brand has 7 female hygiene and wellness products with about 20 SKUs listed on the website. The product line includes Avni Anti-microbial reusable cloth pads- Avni Lush & Avni Fluff, Avni Natural Cotton Sanitary Pads, Avni Period Wear Wash, Avni Menstrual Cup & Wash, Avni Antibacterial Soothing Intimate Care Wipes and Organic Cotton Pantyliners. Moreover, Avni is looking forward to launching 3 new highly anticipated product categories by the end of the calendar year 2023.

Sharing thoughts on her startup journey Mrs. Sujata Pawar- Co-Founder, Avni- a menstrual healthcare startup said “Since our inception, we have been successful not only at the product front but also in constituting a lifestyle of organic menstruation that fits different menstruators with distinct concerns. As we had to compete in a marketplace that endorsed plastic-based sanitary pads which are extremely harmful, we decided to revamp and roll out an entire range of sustainable and reusable menstrual products at a great value. It’s our value proposition and the social impact-driven service offering that has helped solidify Avni as a trusted menstrual hygiene brand across nation. With Avni, it’s time to go organic and sustainable. Period!”

Founded by the husband-wife duo Sujata Pawar and Apurv Agrawal, Avni is a conscious brand that reinvented the menstrual experience for many menstruators by making the process more comfy, safe, healthy, and simple. Over the years, the brand has been initiating no-filter conversations surrounding period myths and taboos through its multiple initiative and outreach programs. Additionally, to address the lack of awareness among women users towards reusable menstrual products and to help them with their queries, Avni also launched a 24X7 support helpline.

