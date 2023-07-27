AWS announces new generative AI innovations and digital skills offerings at AWS Summit New York

Amazon Web Services (AWS) hosted its annual AWS Summit New York, which featured a keynote presentation from Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS’s Vice President of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning, and some of the year’s biggest announcements in generative AI for enterprise. Below is a recap of all generative AI announcements, and links to their press releases and blog posts.

Here is a shortlist of announcements that may be of greater interest to your audience:

Overview

: Swami Sivasubramanian, AWS’s Vice President of Database, Analytics, and Machine Learning, offers his perspective on generative AI including real-world use cases and his expectations on where this technology will maximize business productivity in the future. 7 generative AI innovations from AWS Summit New York 2023 : AWS announced seven generative AI innovations on July 26 at AWS Summit New York. At the summit, attendees learned how generative AI is transforming organizations, across all kinds of industries and applications. More photos, video, and insights to the keynote will be updated in the blog later today.

: AWS announced seven generative AI innovations on July 26 at AWS Summit New York. At the summit, attendees learned how generative AI is transforming organizations, across all kinds of industries and applications. More photos, video, and insights to the keynote will be updated in the blog later today. AWS Reaffirms its Commitment to Responsible Generative AI: Peter Hallinan, who leads initiatives in the science and practice of Responsible AI at AWS AI, discusses AWS’s commitment to responsible generative AI. Amazon is actively engaged with organizations and standard bodies focused on the responsible development of next-generation AI systems including NIST, ISO, the Responsible AI Institute, and the Partnership on AI. Last week at the White House, Amazon signed voluntary commitments to foster the safe, responsible, and effective development of AI technology. AWS is eager to share knowledge with policymakers, academics, and civil society, as the company recognizes the unique challenges posed by generative AI will require ongoing collaboration.

Announcements