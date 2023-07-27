Express Computer

Beetel partners with TATA TRYNOX to boost its digital Infrastructure Solutions with Innovative IT Racks & Smart Products

Beetel Teletech announced its strategic distribution partnership with TATA TRYNOX, a brand of dedicated towards manufacturing and marketing of IT Network & Server Racks, Smart Racks, IPDU & allied products in line with emerging needs for Digital Infrastructure. The deal involves the distribution of TATA TRYNOX Edge Micro Data Centres Rack to Beetel’s end customers through a robust channel partner ecosystem. Through this alliance, both organizations wish to address the growing demand for value-added/customized products.

Speaking on the partnership Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel Teletech Limited, said, “With India standing in the midst of a massive digital revolution owing to government’s proactive measures such as push towards smart cities etc accompanied by the proliferation of the internet, and the vigorous resurrection of growth-related projects across sectors, handling data effectively has become one of the most integral aspects of any organization’s growth. For instance, as per recent industry estimates, The Indian Data Center Rack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2022 – 2028.”

He further added “Through this collaboration, our endeavor is to become a value-added distributor for TATA Trynox and aid them in reaching out to their end customers in the most effective manner possible. We are confident that this partnership will be fruitful for both organizations in the long run.”

Commenting on the partnership with Beetel, Mr. M. Ashok Kumar, Assistant General Manger (New Business Development), TSDPL, TATA TRYNOX, said, “With India undergoing a remarkable digital revolution and witnessing the rapid proliferation of internet connectivity, effective data handling has become a paramount aspect for organizations’ growth. By combining Beetel’s market reach with our cutting-edge Edge Micro Data Centres IT rack solutions, we aim to empower businesses with efficient management, security, and scalability. This partnership with Beetel Teletech Limited allows us to expand our footprint and deliver our portfolio to a wider range of customers across the country. Together, we aim to empower businesses in India with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure solutions that will catalyze our growth and contribute to the nation’s digital revolution.”

He further added “By joining forces with Beetel we aim to expand our footprint & reach out to direct customers whereas Beetel can strengthen its position as a leading technology solutions provider and drive sustained business growth.”

