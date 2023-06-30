AWS continues its commitment to strengthen rural communities in Telangana  

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is continuing its focus on providing essential infrastructure to local communities in Telangana with the renovation of two government schools in Nednur, Rangareddy district, benefiting more than 1100 students between the ages of six to 18 years. The renovated schools – Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) and the Telangana State Model School (TSMS) at Nednur – were inaugurated by Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education, Government of Telangana today. The AWS Think Big Space was also launched at the event; this is a focused program to enable students to cultivate an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) disciplines. This was accompanied by the launch of a morning supplementary nutrition program for the students of these schools. These initiatives are spearheaded as part of the AWS InCommunities program, which aims to make a positive difference to communities, especially in regions where AWS builds and operates its global cloud computing infrastructure.

AWS InCommunities has been working with government schools in Telangana to enhance learning outcomes since 2021, and the renovation of ZPHS and TSMS in Nednur marks the renovation of six government schools by AWS in the state. The renovation project of ZPHS and TSMS at Nednur undertaken with SEARCH, a non-government organisation, included essential repairs such as electrification of all classrooms, construction of new toilets, kitchen sheds and dining halls, and new flooring for the schools to ensure a safe and comfortable learning environment for the students. It also included upgrading the playgrounds and equipping students with new sports kits to inculcate a strong physical exercise component, and collectively, these efforts are aimed at creating a hospitable environment for students to focus on their learning and development.

AWS has also introduced a morning supplementary nutrition program for the students of ZPHS and TSMS in Nednur, to support their healthy development. This initiative has been launched with support from the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust, a non-profit organisation that offers morning nutrition programs for rural school children. This initiative will provide the school children with daily nourishing supplements such as millet and peanut chikki (snack), and ragi malt, or protein-based drinks, to support the students’ general health and enable them to more actively participate in classroom education and co-curricular activities.

Smt. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Education, Government of Telangana said, “I wholeheartedly commend AWS for working hard to invest in supporting education in the society, and we will continue to work with them in the future as well. The Telangana government has increased our investments in several areas to take the state forward in all the fields, including giving a special attention to education. It is the Chief Minister’s determination to provide free education from KG to PG, and thanks to him for taking steps for that. As a part of the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi program, we are currently developing over 9000 schools in the first phase, and we are also developing infrastructure to set up reading corners and libraries in 1500 schools. We believe it is the responsibility of the parents and the government to realize the dreams of the children.”

Continuing its commitment to bridge learning gaps in communities, AWS, with support from Learning Links Foundation, a non-proﬁt organisation, is establishing an AWS Think Big Space in the TSMS campus to benefit students from both TSMS and ZPHS. The AWS Think Big Spaces are labs designed to provide students a place beyond the classroom to explore and cultivate an interest in STEAM disciplines. These labs encourage a practical, hands-on approach, enabling students to experiment, and allowing them opportunities to think big to solve real-world problems. The program provides learners with a STEAM-based curriculum, practical knowledge sessions, and advanced learning methods with experts. It aims to develop a generation of students who can address challenges, think critically, and solve problems for the future through early inspiration and exposure to STEAM subjects.

Saji P.K., Director of Data Center Operations, Asia-Pacific, Japan and China, AWS said, “AWS is dedicated to strengthening communities and inspiring future builders. The renovation of the two schools in Nednur, and the introduction of the AWS Think Big Space and the nutrition program for students’ well-being, is testimony to our commitment to the local communities in Telangana. Schools play a pivotal role in shaping the innovative minds of the future, and AWS is keen to play a role to help provide essential education facilities and STEAM-based curriculum to ensure children have a good environment to focus on learning, and have opportunities to develop science and technology knowledge. We are pleased to extend our InCommunities initiatives to Nednur, and would like to thank the Telangana Government for their continued support.”

In November 2022, AWS launched the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, its second infrastructure Region in India, with a planned investment of more than US$4.4 billion (approximately INR 36,300 crores) in the country by 2030. The construction and operation of the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region is estimated to add approximately US$7.6 billion (approx. INR 63,600 crores) to India’s gross domestic product by 2030. The new initiatives by AWS InCommunities in Telangana add to the multiple initiatives already undertaken by AWS in the state’s Rangareddy district, such as the renovation of government schools, development of Anganwadi centers (rural child care center), sub centers, primary health centers and hospitals, and the launch of AWS Think Big Spaces in Shabad, Kandukur and Yacharam mandals, as well as in Meerkhanpet and Hythabad.