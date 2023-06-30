Exclusive Video Interview with Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO, Axis AMC

In a recent video interview, Vamsi Krishna Ithamraju, CTO of Axis AMC, highlights that the investment sphere is undergoing a significant technological revolution. Traditional players are now embracing new-age platforms and technologies to cater to the changing needs of their millennial customers. According to Ithamraju the customer patience levels have diminished significantly, and transactions must complete within seconds to keep them engaged. Moreover, with cloud-native capabilities, the company is leveraging data to extract better outcomes and achieve scalability.

