Axis, Citilog and Genetec showcase their traffic management solutions

The event brought to fore Axis, Citilog and Genetec integrated end to end solutions for incident detection and management, and effective traffic control mechanism.

Axis promotes open protocol, as a part of which, Axis works with many open source software globally and locally. With Citilog in Axis portfolio, Axis has expanded its offering in the traffic segment. The solutions further integrated with Genetec’s unified platform with surveillance and audio capabilities offers city administrators and highway authorities a complete platform for their traffic and city-based needs.

Thrilled at participating at the event for the first time Sudhindra Holla, Sales Director, India and SAARC, Axis Communications said, “The concept of intelligent traffic management is new to India. The journey of video analytics has seen a rapid shift from replaying post-mortem video to adopting pre-emptive solutions. Traffic Infra Expo is a one-of-a-kind vertical specific event that highlights the innovations in the space and demonstrates the impact of its use. At Axis, we are constantly innovating to offer segment specific solutions for the evolving market. The coming together of Axis, Citilog and Genetec has given us a platform to spread awareness on uses of deployment of complete end to end solutions to help the customer make an informed decision in terms of total cost of ownership, reliability and cybersecurity”.

Video surveillance has seen a paradigm shift in India with security becoming a priority for both the Government and enterprises. With an increase in the number of traffic violations and accidents, keeping a track and identifying incident becomes a challenge. Owing to this, the Indian Government is making huge strides to implement smart solutions for making roads smarter and safer.

“India’s digital transformation has opened the door of opportunities for the security and surveillance industry. Initiatives like smart cities will lead to convergence of security and operations in the coming days. India is scheduled to take a huge leap in its infrastructural growth with 92 billion dollars being allocated for the development of Traffic & Transportation in the country. Genetec develops innovations that help protect people and physical assets. We aim to aid in the growth of smart cities by providing solutions backed by analytics to make communities feel protected,” said Daniel Lee, Managing Director for Genetec APAC. “At Security Expo 2018, Genetec is showing how our solutions can incorporate data science to correlate information and convert unstructured data into actionable insights that help organisations make data-driven decisions,” added Lee.

The joint association of the Genetec audio surveillance integration, Citilog’s Traffic Management Analytics and Axis’ high frame video cameras will focus on solving some of the real-time pressing issues of traffic management. For instance, the complete integrated solution can provide the authorities to automatically play a pre-recorded message or make an audio announcement without any human intervention when the platform detects any traffic violation.

Another important highlight of Axis and Citilog combination demonstrated at the Expo was the Adaptive Traffic Control System that communicates with the traffic controller and helps managing the timings and relieves traffic congestions at busiest locations across the city.

Axis carries a rich lineage of over 35 years in India and understands the pulse of the India market. With an estimation of 15-16% rise in the initial installation, as opposed to the low-cost offering, for smart city programmes by the Government, Axis is upbeat that high-end surveillance solutions will be the need of the hour.

