Haptik chatbots enable Future Group to boost customer engagement on its digital wallet app Future Pay

This integration has been live from June 2018 and has since then seen a significant improvement in overall customer engagement on the app. Future Pay used Haptik’s platform to enable two important new product features on their Android and iOS apps: a Quiz bot and a Shopping List bot.

Future Pay digital wallet can be used at 1000+ Future Group stores, including Big Bazaar, fbb, Ezone, HyperCity, Central, Easyday, Heritage, Nilgiris & Brand Factory stores. The app has more than 8 million registered users, facilitating cashless transactions and card-less payment by directly linking all their loyalty accounts within the app. To provide more engaging user experience and increase user repeatability and overall stickiness with the product, Future Group partnered with Haptik, one of the conversational AI platforms.

The Play and Win Quiz chatbot consist of a set of daily GK quizzes in which users can get bumper prizes if they top the Leaderboard, which potentially can turn them into brand evangelists. The short, chat-based nature of the quiz makes the gameplay compelling while encouraging repeat usage. The Shopping List bot enhances the purchase experience by offering an intuitive way to maintain a shopping list and schedule reminders to go shopping. This is in sync with the overall premise of the app, where online activity leads to offline purchase from the retail stores.

Commenting on the contribution of the bots, Rohitashwa Bhotica, General Manager, Future Pay said, “Integrating Haptik’s Bot within the Future Pay App has been an excellent partnership for us. Users love engaging with the Daily Quiz and Shopping List chatbot and our overall weekly retention rate has increased by more than 20%. We are excited about implementing more use cases in the coming months and see the Haptik Platform contributing in a major way in the Future Pay journey.”

The bots have resulted in 100k+ monthly unique user traffic, an overall increase in app retention of 21% and 50% of the users who chat once come back again. This is complemented by the feedback rating of 4.5/5.0 and the number of users engaging with the bots has increased 2X within a span of 30 days.

Elaborating further, Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder and CTO, Haptik said, “Future Group is one of the iconic names in the retail industry with diversified operations and brands under its name. The Future Pay wallet is a great way to integrate the group’s online and offline operations, and we feel great to have helped facilitate this ‘phygital’ journey. This is one of our biggest success stories till date and its years of technological innovation coming together.’”

Given the enthusiastic response from Future Pay’s users, the app has added 2 new quiz categories, Bollywood and Cricket to boost engagement further. Haptik plans to continue investing in such unique ways to bring conversational AI to the market, including voice and local language enhancements.

